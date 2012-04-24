Dramatic Photos Of Poverty And Life In Maine

Kamelia Angelova
life in maine, steven rubin

Photo: Steven Rubin / drkrm Gallery

In 1982, Steven Rubin hitchhiked around Maine with very little money and a camera, making his way inland from the scenic coastline.He discovered that the real Maine was not featured in tourist brochures but exists in perennial poverty just beyond the interstate.

Rubin kept going back to the area, befriending families whose lives were in deep contrast to the seaside resorts and picturesque villages with lobster shacks that Maine is known for.

“Vacationland” – which is the official slogan for the state – is a collection of Rubin’s photos of these true Maine residents to be featured at the drkrm Gallery in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 26.

We are highlight a selection of the “Vacationland” collection here, courtesy of drkrm Gallery.

Grandma Rosie's kitchen, 1983

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Sanford eyes his cousin's deer, 1982

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Tracy and her cat, 1991

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Adam waiting on his mum to come home, 2001

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Gregory and his cousin Lauri Ann, 1983

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Merton and Meryl and their Dobermans, 1990

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

The Avery family, 1982

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Ann and her kids the day before Daddy left town for good, 1990

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Rick comforts Hal, 1994

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Liza and Uncle Kendall on the way to the swimming hole, 1990

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Roger, 1982

Photos by Steven Rubin. Courtesy of drkrm Gallery

Want to see more vintage photos of life in America? Check out...

What Retirement In Florida Was Like In The 1970s >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.