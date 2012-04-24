Dramatic Photos Of Poverty And Life In Maine

Photo: Steven Rubin / drkrm Gallery

In 1982, Steven Rubin hitchhiked around Maine with very little money and a camera, making his way inland from the scenic coastline.He discovered that the real Maine was not featured in tourist brochures but exists in perennial poverty just beyond the interstate.



Rubin kept going back to the area, befriending families whose lives were in deep contrast to the seaside resorts and picturesque villages with lobster shacks that Maine is known for.

“Vacationland” – which is the official slogan for the state – is a collection of Rubin’s photos of these true Maine residents to be featured at the drkrm Gallery in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 26.

We are highlight a selection of the “Vacationland” collection here, courtesy of drkrm Gallery.

