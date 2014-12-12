Dramatic Photos Show Just How Crazy Oakland's Police Protests Have Become

The national protests over alleged police brutality have been particularly intense in Oakland, California, as photos from Wednesday night’s demonstrations indicate.

In one particularly dramatic image, an undercover officer can be seen pointing his gun at the protesters. Other photos captured demonstrators’ attempts to shut down a nearby freeway. And numerous arrests have occurred, including in the nearby city of Berkeley.

The protesters have taken to the streets to decry what they describe as a racist police system. Their demonstrations, as well as others around the country, were sparked by separate decisions in which grand juries recently declined to indict white officers involved in the deaths of black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and Staten Island, New York.

View some photos of this week’s Oakland protests below.

An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner:

Reuters/Noah Berger

A police officer holds back anti-police demonstrators as an undercover officer makes an arrest:

Reuters/Noah Berger

A anti-police protester who declined to give her name marches:

Reuters/Noah Berger

California Highway Patrol Officer Kopriva keeps protesters marching against police violence from storming Interstate 980:

AP/Noah Berger

California Highway Patrol Officer Hatzenbuhler keeps protesters marching against police violence from storming Interstate 980:

Protesters against police violence march through Berkeley, California:

Protesters chant in front of a police line outside Berkley Police Department headquarters:

Reuters/Stephen Lam

Members of the Berkeley Police Department are reflected in a mirror held up by a protester during a march:

Reuters/Stephen Lam

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.