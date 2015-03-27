Dramatic images of the massive fire and building collapse in Manhattan

Peter Jacobs

A massive fire hit at least two buildings in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

The explosion appears to have started at 121 2nd Avenue and spread to 123 2nd Avenue, between 7th Street and St. Marks Place. Here’s what it looked like down at the scene:

The area around the fire was shut down for several surrounding blocks.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider
CBDNV3BUMAAyBfPasdf
Nyc fireMelia Robinson/Business Insider
NYPD People Manhattan Fire Smoke Building CollapseMelia Robinson/Business Insider
Building collapseEyewitness News

More than 200 firemen were called down to the fire.

Mike Chiaravalloti
NYPD FDNY Emergency Fire Building CollapseMelia Robinson/Business Insider
Nyc fireMelia Robinson/Business Insider

Smoke completely enveloped the surrounding area.

Police Officer NYPD Smoke Mask Fire Building CollapseMelia Robinson/Business Insider
Smoke Fire Buildings CollapseSarah Schmalbruch/Business Insider
East Village Building Collapse Before After 2x1Melissa Stanger/Business Insider

