Dramatic images of the massive fire and building collapse in Manhattan

A massive fire hit at least two buildings in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

The explosion appears to have started at 121 2nd Avenue and spread to 123 2nd Avenue, between 7th Street and St. Marks Place. Here’s what it looked like down at the scene:

The area around the fire was shut down for several surrounding blocks.

More than 200 firemen were called down to the fire.

Smoke completely enveloped the surrounding area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.