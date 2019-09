Two separate but equally dramatic rescues were captured by cameras in China on Monday.

A firefighter caught a woman threatening to jump from the 7th floor of a building in southwest China, and a boy, whose head and limbs were stuck in the bars of a window cage, was rescued in south China.

Watch below.

