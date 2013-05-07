Dramatic Ending To Spurs Playoff Win Was Ruined By A Screaming Fan

The Spurs won a double-overtime thriller over the Warriors in game one of their playoff series. But if you were watching the game at home, it was hard to concentrate, thanks to one screaming fan sitting a little too close to a TNT microphone.



And this wasn’t your typical over-excited high-pitched fan. It was a blood-curdling scream, that sounded like something out of a Halloween movie.

The lady first became painfully noticeable in the last minute of regulation, following Danny Green’s game-tying basket. But it continued into overtime, becoming the topic of conversation in social media circles. Here’s the end of regulation (via World of Isaac)…

