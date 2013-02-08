Dramatic Chart Shows How Android And iPhone Are Swallowing The Market

Photo: Asymco

Apple and Google have completely swallowed the U.S. smartphone market.And nowhere is their duopoly better illustrated than in this chart from analyst Horace Dediu of Asymco, which he posted on Twitter.



The iPhone and Android have consumed all other platforms and in the U.S. are quickly converging to have a 50-50 split of the market.

This chart is based on comScore data. ComScore released its newest mobile data yesterday. It gets its market share numbers by surveying thousands people and asking them about their smartphone. As such, comScore’s data tends not to be forward-looking indicator of market share.

It says Apple has 36.3% of the market. Other outlets have put it above 50% in the U.S., and looking at smartphone activations reported by carriers, Apple share of the U.S. market is significantly higher than 36.3%.

But the U.S. is a funny market for Apple as compared to the rest of the world. Here in the U.S., smartphone sales are heavily subsidized making the iPhone the same price as any Android phone. Globally, the subsidy policies are different and the iPhone is significantly more expensive. This seems to be preventing it from making big market share gains.

It’s unclear how important market share is to Apple. It’s phenomenally profitable doing what it does right now. Attacking market share would involve a cheaper phone, which could result in lower sales growth rates and lower profit growth rates.

