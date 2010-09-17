Pipe Bursts In JPMorgan's London Office, Flooding Trading Floor

It might be perfect timimg for JPMorgan to move into a new London office. Dealbreaker found out a pipe burst on one of JPM’s London trading floors yesterday.



The upside is that JPMorgan might already be considering moving into a new office – Lehman’s old building in London, says the Independent.

Quick – before it happens again!

The move would mean that the bank had scratched their plans to build and expand into a brand new building in Canary Wharf, so some are construing it as a snub, says the Independent.

But Lehman’s office seems like an easier, logical, and cheaper location than a brand new building, so we’re not convinced.

From the Independent:

A person familiar with the situation said: “There is certainly lots of speculation that JP Morgan will move into the old Lehman building – it is one of the most sophisticated offices around and is crying out for an investment banking tenant. Given its wish to move, JP Morgan must be the front runner.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.