An emerging artist claims Drake 'jacked' the biggest hit of his career from him

“Hotline Bling” is without a doubt the biggest song of Drake’s 6-year career.

It’s currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, has topped the charts in the digital sales category for weeks, and is a record America has truly fallen in love with.

The song is considered to be a remix of the song “Cha Cha” by singer D.R.A.M..

D.R.A.M. has been relatively quiet about how he felt about the remix of his song, but when Drake released the highly anticipated “Hotline Bling” video Monday night, he sounded off on twitter saying he thinks Drake”jacked” the record from him.

“Just performed in Toronto for the 1st time tonight and it was bittersweet,” he said.

“Bitter … cus after my performance all I’m seeing is Cha Cha/Hotline Bling comparisons on my timeline.” He added, “Yeah, I feel I got jacked for my record…But I’m GOOD.”

Erykah Badu, who produced/remixed the song for Drake, responded to D.R.A.M. tTuesday morning, making the case that he inspired something great: “We loved Cha Cha first,” she said. “Very unique and raw. That’s that underground magic force that sparks a seed to grow a tree.”

@ONLY1DRAM we loved Cha Cha first. Very unique and raw. That’s That underground magic force that sparks a seed to grow a tree. . . Ms. badu

— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) October 20, 2015

This is a big deal because of the career implications “Hotline Bling” has for Drake. Last week via Instagram, Drake specifically addressed what the song would mean to him if it jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I spend my life trying to make waves for the city I am from. No accolades really matter to me other than the fact that I have never had a billboard number one,” the “What a Time” artist said. “If I get my first number one during the month of October it will be the biggest moment of my career to date.” Drake has won a Grammy, had over 100 songs chart on Billboard, and has been continuously relevant since 2009.

For someone who has had their fair share of controversy regarding authenticity in the past, if D.R.A.M. keeps pushing the subject and making the case that Drake “jacked” him, talks that Drake isn’t authentic could arise once again.

“Cha Cha” is the primary song D.R.A.M. is known for — what he plans to built the rest of his career on. But that’s the risk unknown artists take when they collaborate with and get their songs remixed my big named artists — the big names tend to get the glory.

Check out D.R.A.M.’s tweet storm below:

Just performed in Toronto for the 1st time tonight and it was bittersweet.

— D.R.A.M. not DRAM (@ONLY1DRAM) October 20, 2015

Sweet cus I’m out here sharing my music, my sound with the people..

— D.R.A.M. not DRAM (@ONLY1DRAM) October 20, 2015

Bitter though, cus after my performance all I’m seeing is Cha Cha/Hotline Bling comparisons on my timeline.

— D.R.A.M. not DRAM (@ONLY1DRAM) October 20, 2015

Yeah, I feel I got jacked for my record…But I’m GOOD.

— D.R.A.M. not DRAM (@ONLY1DRAM) October 20, 2015

I’m happy that the VA sound that me & @GabeNiles are steady working on is growing. And in 2016 we gon’ own it, GAHDAMN!.

— D.R.A.M. not DRAM (@ONLY1DRAM) October 20, 2015

