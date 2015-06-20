The vintage Apple jacket that Drake wore at WWDC is now selling for $3,500 on eBay

Earlier this month, Drake caused a stir when he appeared onstage at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference wearing a vintage letterman’s jacket with the company’ s classic rainbow logo.

Drake made a joke about the vintage employee jacket, saying that he bought it “using this tool called the internet.”

Shortly after Drake’s appearance at WWDC, we spotted an eBay listing for an identical jacket. The jacket, which the listing said was made “strictly for Apple employees,” sold for $US825.

Now another listing for the same jacket style has surfaced, priced at a whopping $US3,500. It’s listed by the same seller (biglampman44) as the $US825 jacket, but he claims this one could be the last of its kind. He says that he bought both of the jackets at auction.

The listing reads: “LAST ONE AVAILABLE. Possibly only 2 of a kind. Up for sale is the IDENTICAL jacket worn by Drake at WWDC, but in even BETTER CONDITION. Appears to have little to no use. Bought both at an auction, this rare GENUINE Apple Computers jacket varsity/baseball style jacket was given to Apple employees, at the time of the ‘rainbow’ logo. This is a true APPLE classic and a rare piece of history. For the last 2 years I have been searching the internet and eBay and have never come across the same jacket. I hate to let it go, but the proceeds will help pay back my college tuition.. will also consider a trade for a full-time job at Apple headquarters :)”

Apple used the rainbow logo from 1977 to 1998. The jacket is made out of wool, and it has leather sleeves.

