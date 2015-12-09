Drake's 'Hotline Bling' reportedly didn't get a Grammy nomination because of a really simple mistake

Drake scored five Grammy nominations Monday, but his recent hit “Hotline Bling” was noticebly absent.

The song is his biggest hit on the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and spawned memes galore, so why was it snubbed from the Grammys?

Well, according to music-news site HitsDailyDouble, it wasn’t that “Hotline Bling” didn’t have its fans. Instead, the song “was not submitted, due to a clerical error on the part of label Cash Money.”

Even without “Hotling Bling” being submitted, Drake earned nominations for “Back to Back” and “Energy,” as well as Nicki Minaj’s “Truffle Butter” and “Only” (on which he’s featured). His album “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” was also nominated for Best Rap Album.

But with one of the biggest hip-hop songs of the year that’s impossible to miss in “Hotline Bling,” he surely would have had a much better chance if someone had remembered to do the paperwork.

