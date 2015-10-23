The new Drake video made sales of this $1,150 French jacket blow up

Of course a Canadian rapper would make a winter jacket catch fire.

Drake released the video for “Hotline Bling” on Apple Music yesterday. The first time the camera finds him, the Torontoan is wearing a distinctive winter coat — a cherry red Moncler Maya jacket, sale price $US1,150.



And as happens on the Internet after a superstar sports fresh gear, sales blew up.

Moncler is a high-end French-Italian outdoors company, the kind of manufacturer that has its flagship store on the ultra-luxe Rue du Faubourg Saint Honouré in Paris.

The company tells Vanity Fair that sales of the Maya promptly doubled yesterday.





Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox believes that this sales bump shows how Drake is becoming the new Kate Middleton — someone who can instantly make a new status symbol out of whatever they wear.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Toronto.

Welcome to the new style royalty, Internet.

