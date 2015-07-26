Drake's alleged ghostwriter denies he writes Drake's raps, says he owes his career to him in heartfelt letter

“Your destined for greatness.”

That’s what hip-hop mogul Drake told his alleged “ghostwriter” Quentin Miller last December when Miller was working in a bakery, and his music career was spinning wheels.

Drake was called out by another artist, Philadelphia rapper Meek Miller, earlier this week for supposedly not writing his own raps, or as it’s known in the hip-hop industry, using a “ghostwriter” — widely known as something that ruins an artist’s integrity.

But Miller has since spoken out to dubunk those claims in an open letter, even calling Drake one of his idols.

“When nobody would pay attention, Drake saw something in me and reached out,” Miller said, in a letter posted on Tumblr. “I am not and never will be a ‘ghostwriter’ for drake. I’m proud to say that we’ve collaborated.”

According to Miller, most of the album he allegedly wrote was already done before he came into the picture.

“I remember him playing it for me for the first time thinking ‘Why am I here?’ like what does he need me for?” he said. “I watched this man piece together words in front of me.”

Miller is mentioned five times in the “If you’re reading this it’s too late” album credits for his contributions.

But Miller says he could never take credit for anything other than the few songs he and Drake have worked on together. Basically, he’s saying that he has co-written certain songs with Drake.

During a Meek Mill Concert Wednesday, the artist addressed the situation, saying he was upset as a fan because Drake “gave me a verse he didn’t write.” But added, “Shout-out to Drake. Let him be great in all the motherf—ing lanes that he’s great in.”

Drake still has yet to comment on the matter, but said “I signed up for greatness. This comes with it,” referring to the claim in an Instagram exchange with another rapper.

Whether Drake has used a ghost writer or not remains to be seen, but it’s been common to hip-hop for a while.

NOW WATCH: This is how rapper 50 Cent made millions and then lost it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.