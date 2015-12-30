2015 was the year Drake won everything

This year was arguably the biggest of Drake’s career, but it felt like it came out of nowhere.

His album “If You’re Reading This…” went platinum despite zero promotion, no tour, and Drake’s continued insistence that it was just a mixtape, not a “real” album.

His single, “Hotline Bling,” rose to No. 2 on the Billboard chart — his highest-charting song ever — despite the fact that he initially released it as a complement to a Meek Mill diss track and put it on his SoundCloud for free.

But it wasn’t just his chart success. It felt like no matter what he did in 2015 — beefing with Meek Mill, beefing up, and making a music video that would get other rappers laughed out of the industry — he came out on top.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

