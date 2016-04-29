Drake just released his new album 'Views' on iTunes

Drake’s latest act is here.

The rapper and singer’s fourth proper studio album, and easily his most anticipated, “Views,” is available on iTunes as of Thursday night.

He made the album available on iTunes as he was preparing to do an interview with DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.

Drake released the track list for “Views” earlier on Thursday. It comprises 20 tracks, including his hit “Hotline Bling” as a bonus.



You can download Drake’s “Views” here.

