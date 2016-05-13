Drake reveals the true meaning behind 'Hotline Bling' in new 'SNL' promo

In a new “Saturday Night Live” promo, Drake reveals that “Hotline Bling” isn’t just a song.

The rapper and actor will be the host and musical guest for this weekend’s episode of the NBC sketch show. This will be his second time appearing in the dual role on “SNL.” He first did it in January 2014.

The latest promo for the show pairs him with cast member and star of the upcoming “Ghostbusters” remake Leslie Jones. They’re hanging out in a park and keep getting disrupted by ringing on Drake’s phone.

Jones attributes the calls to Drake’s fame and popularity, but he says it’s more than just that.

“No, it’s just I gave my number out in a song,” he says, referring to his hit single from last year “Hotline Bling,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I got to get this one. It’s long-distance,” Drake says. “Hotline bling, Drake speaking. How can I help you?”

By this point, Jones is losing her mind: “Why don’t I have this number?”

But here’s the funny twist. He then tells the person on the phone, “I only do wax from five to seven, but we could do it now if you want.”

“You do wax? Drake is going to wax me!” Jones says.

Watch the funny “SNL” promo below:

