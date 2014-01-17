A Pair Of Custom Sneakers Worn By Drake At A Raptors Game Sold For $US100,000 On EBay

A lucky fan received a pair of Drake’s sneakers on Saturday at the Toronto Raptors game and sold them on eBay for $US100,000.
The Raptors held “Drake Night” on Saturday.
Drake introduced the Raptors lineup, performed at halftime, and gave out a couple of pairs of his special edition, OVO Air Jordan X sneakers.
One of the fans apparently was too small to actually wear the sneakers, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Drake told the fan:
“These are definitely not going to fit you…but hopefully you can give them to somebody or keep them as a keepsake.”
Well the fan had her own ideas and on Monday night she listed the sneakers on eBay at starting price of $US300.
In only four hours, the sneakers surpassed $US2,000.
By Wednesday the shoes sky-rocketed to the price of $US100,040 (with shipping) so she decided to close the deal:
