This Weirdly Addictive App Lets You Add Photos Of Drake To Your Selfies

OK, we know the selfie news in 2013 has been abundant, but this new app – Drake Shake – caught our attention and now we can’t stop using it.
Drake Shake is pretty self-explanatory: you choose a photo, and then shake your phone to make a new photo of musical artist Drake appear in the frame.
Here’s me and Drake in 1990, playing music!
Just download Drake Shake from the App Store:
You can either choose a photo from your library or take a new one. I chose this one of my living room after we put up our tree. The app will automatically “put a Drake” in your photo.
But if you physically shake your phone, it will throw a new photo of Drake up.
Endless fun.
You can download the app here.
