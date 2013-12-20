This Weirdly Addictive App Lets You Add Photos Of Drake To Your Selfies

OK, we know the selfie news in 2013 has been abundant, but this new app – Drake Shake – caught our attention and now we can’t stop using it.

Drake Shake is pretty self-explanatory: you choose a photo, and then shake your phone to make a new photo of musical artist Drake appear in the frame.

Here’s me and Drake in 1990, playing music!

Just download Drake Shake from the App Store:

You can either choose a photo from your library or take a new one. I chose this one of my living room after we put up our tree. The app will automatically “put a Drake” in your photo.

But if you physically shake your phone, it will throw a new photo of Drake up.

Endless fun.

You can download the app here.

