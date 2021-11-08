Drake says he feels ‘grief’ after Astroworld tragedy and will be of ‘service in anyway’ he can

Drake and Travis Scott. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images/AP Images

Drake said he feels “grief” following the Astroworld concert that resulted in eight deaths.

Drake was a special guest performing alongside Travis Scott.

Concert goers rushed to the front causing a “mass casualty event” on Friday night.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Drake said he’s spent the past few days trying to wrap his mind around the Astroworld tragedy that left eight people dead.

The artist said he finds himself dealing with grief: “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he wrote. “I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Hundreds more were also injured during the Houston concert on Friday night after the crowd surged forward as Travis Scott performed. Footage from the concert shows fans breaking through a fence and dancing on ambulances.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Houston fire chief Samuel Peña told reporters early Saturday morning. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Peña said authorities declared a “mass casualty” event at 9:38 p.m. on Friday. Scott continued performing until 10:15 p.m.

Kylie Jenner, Scott’s partner, said she and Scott were not aware of what was happening in the crowd as he continued to perform and said they learned of the fatalities after the festival.

A viral video shows Scott dancing as first responders appear to be trying to resuscitate an unconscious festivalgoer.

Scott said he was devasted by what happened.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote in a post on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

He added that he’s “committed to working” with the Houston community to “heal and support the families in need.”

Lawsuits have been filed against Scott, his label, as well as festival organizers ScoreMore Shows, Live Nation, ASM Global, and Trey Hicks Public Relations.

Drake was also named alongside Scott in a lawsuit filed by Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, which accused the rappers, as well as Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence.

The lawsuit alleges Drake helped incite the crowd when he came on to perform with Scott.

Insider was unable to reach representatives for Drake.