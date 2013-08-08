Drake Finally Responds To All Of Amanda Bynes' Explicit Tweets

Before Amanda Bynes was hospitalized on a psychiatric hold nearly three weeks ago, rapper Drake found himself the target of a majority of the actress’ tweets.

Some were nice:

Drake Is The Most Gorgeous Man On The Face Of The Earth

— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) July 2, 2013

I Know I Love Drake Because If He Got Parkinson’s Or Got Into Some Sort Of Accident & He Looked Different He’d Still Be The Only One I Want

— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) June 28, 2013

Some were mean:

And some were just wrong:

After months of tweets directed at him, Drake has finally responded in an interview with XXL magazine.

“I don’t even know who that is doing that or what that’s about. If that is her, I guess it’s a little weird and disturbing,” he tells the magazine in their September cover story.

“It’s obviously a behavioural pattern that is way bigger than me,” continued the rapper. “Whoever is behind it, whether it’s her or somebody else, they know people are paying attention so they keep it going.”

Meanwhile, Bynes is continues to be held in a psychiatric hospital as doctors evaluate her for mental illness.

