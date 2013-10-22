Fans Are Furious After Drake Cancelled Concert Last Minute

Ethan Miller/Getty Drake apologized to fans on Instagram after his Philadelphia concert was postponed.

Drake cancelled his concert in Philadelphia Saturday night — one hour after the show was supposed to start, and after hundreds of fans had already taken their seats.

The Philly concert was the second in the artist’s “Would You Like A Tour” show at the Wells Fargo Center.

The official explanation for the cancellation was due to an “unexpected technical issue.”

The Wells Fargo Center released a statement saying the concert has has been postponed until Wednesday, December 18.

Drake apologized to fans on Instagram, saying, “I was so ready to come see all of you but things happened beyond my control and a judgement call was made. I will see you all soon!”

Philly’s Drake fans took to Twitter following the show’s postponement, and needless to say, they were less than thrilled.

I was chilling in a stadium for a drake concert for the past 4 hours & it got canceled wtf who do I have to kill

— Jerry (@SincerelyJerry) October 20, 2013

Drake concert got canceled…I’m SICK!!!

— Mrs.Graham (@Adri_Beth) October 20, 2013

@Drake I quit my job to be at your concert and you do this? I got paid $US30hr

— Almighty Rozie (@Hellowkittee) October 20, 2013

So glad I dropped $US35 on a Drake shirt to have his show canceled.

— Jake Tyler Robinson (@Real_Raynman) October 20, 2013

IM NOT TALKING TO NOBODY FOR A YEAR YO!!! IM SO MAD! MY HEART IS BROKE! I HATE THE WORLD CAUSE THEY CANCELED DRAKE CONCERT

— K.Dot❕ (@__kayyyy) October 20, 2013