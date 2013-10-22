Fans Are Furious After Drake Cancelled Concert Last Minute

Jennifer Michalski
DrakeEthan Miller/GettyDrake apologized to fans on Instagram after his Philadelphia concert was postponed.

Drake cancelled his concert in Philadelphia Saturday night — one hour after the show was supposed to start, and after hundreds of fans had already taken their seats.
The Philly concert was the second in the artist’s “Would You Like A Tour” show at the Wells Fargo Center.

The official explanation for the cancellation was due to an “unexpected technical issue.”

The Wells Fargo Center released a statement saying the concert has has been postponed until Wednesday, December 18.

Drake apologized to fans on Instagram, saying, “I was so ready to come see all of you but things happened beyond my control and a judgement call was made. I will see you all soon!”

Philly’s Drake fans took to Twitter following the show’s postponement, and needless to say, they were less than thrilled.