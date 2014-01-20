'SNL' Host Drake Plays Lil Wayne As Steve Urkel And Other Rappers On Old TV Sitcoms

“Degreassi” actor-turned-rapper Drake went back to his TV roots on “Saturday Night Live” during a sketch in which he played Lil Wayne as Steve Urkel on “Family Matters.”

Other “SNL” cast members joined in the fun to play rappers on famous 80s and 90s TV sitcoms for a funny episode of “Hip Hop Classics: Before They Were Stars,” hosted by Keenan Thompson as Sway:

This is what it would look like if Rihanna starred on “Blossom”:

Eminem on “Felicity”:

Lil Wayne on “Family Matters”:

Rick Ross as the red “Teletubby”:

2 Chainz on Disney show “That’s So 2Chainz”:

Jay Z on “Mr. Wizard”:

And Flava Flav as the grown up voice narration on “Wonder Years”:

Watch the full “SNL” segment below:

