'SNL' Host Drake Plays Lil Wayne As Steve Urkel And Other Rappers On Old TV Sitcoms

Aly Weisman

“Degreassi” actor-turned-rapper Drake went back to his TV roots on “Saturday Night Live” during a sketch in which he played Lil Wayne as Steve Urkel on “Family Matters.”

Other “SNL” cast members joined in the fun to play rappers on famous 80s and 90s TV sitcoms for a funny episode of “Hip Hop Classics: Before They Were Stars,” hosted by Keenan Thompson as Sway:

Sway SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

This is what it would look like if Rihanna starred on “Blossom”:

Rihanna skit SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

Eminem on “Felicity”:

Eminem SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

Lil Wayne on “Family Matters”:

Drake Steve Urkel SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

Rick Ross as the red “Teletubby”:

Rick Ross teletubby SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

2 Chainz on Disney show “That’s So 2Chainz”:

2 Chainz SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

Jay Z on “Mr. Wizard”:

Jay Z SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

And Flava Flav as the grown up voice narration on “Wonder Years”:

Wonder Years SNLHulu.com/NBC ‘SNL’

Watch the full “SNL” segment below:

