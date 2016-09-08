It's official: Drake had the song of the summer in the US

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Billboard has officially crowned Drake’s “One Dance” single as the No. 1 song of the summer in the US.

The Wizkid and Kyla-featured track topped the publication’s annual Songs of the Summer chart, which measures the most popular Billboard hits on a weekly basis from Memorial Day through Labour Day.

This is the first time Drake has won the summer singles chart, and he did so in a resounding fashion, as “One Dance” reportedly led the list for each of its 14 weeks of measurement.

According to Billboard, the success of “One Dance” was largely due to its dominance on radio. The song gained a “monstrous 2 billion in radio audience” over the course of the summer.

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” came in at No. 2 on the list for the period, despite the fact that it was the best-selling song of the summer with 1.28 million downloads.

Here are the top 10 songs of the summer, according to Billboard:

Drake — “One Dance” Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop The Feeling” The Chainsmokers — “Don’t Let Me Down” Sia — “Cheap Thrills” Calvin Harris & Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For” Desiigner — “Panda” Rihanna — “Needed Me” Twenty One Pilots — “Ride” Fifth Harmony — “Work From Home” Adele — “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

