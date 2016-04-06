Drake just released two surprise songs with help from Jay Z and Kanye West

In keeping with the trend of surprise releases, Drake just dropped two new songs over Twitter on Tuesday.

The rapper teamed up with The Throne (Kanye West and Jay Z) for “Pop Style” and “One Dance” features Wizkid and Kyla.

Both songs can be bought and streamed on Apple Music.

Drake’s upcoming album, “Views from the 6,” is expected to come out at some point this month, though it might also be a surprise.

