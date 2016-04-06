Drake just released two surprise songs with help from Jay Z and Kanye West

In keeping with the trend of surprise releases, Drake just dropped two new songs over Twitter on Tuesday.
The rapper teamed up with The Throne (Kanye West and Jay Z) for “Pop Style” and “One Dance” features Wizkid and Kyla.
Both songs can be bought and streamed on Apple Music.
Drake — One Dance Feat. Wizkid & Kyla now available on iTunes: https://t.co/aABsxCZpNa #VIEWS @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/2FuZmth13U
— Drizzy (@Drake) April 5, 2016
Drake — Pop Style Feat. The Throne now available on iTunes: https://t.co/Iqs5KTxKPG #VIEWS @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/jIYg5y3GeE
— Drizzy (@Drake) April 5, 2016
Drake’s upcoming album, “Views from the 6,” is expected to come out at some point this month, though it might also be a surprise.
NOW WATCH: This is the single worst part of ‘Batman v Superman’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.