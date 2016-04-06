Drake just released two surprise songs with help from Jay Z and Kanye West

Anjelica Oswald
Drake hasn't had an album in over 2 years and it doesn't matterBusiness Insider

In keeping with the trend of surprise releases, Drake just dropped two new songs over Twitter on Tuesday.

The rapper teamed up with The Throne (Kanye West and Jay Z) for “Pop Style” and “One Dance” features Wizkid and Kyla.

Both songs can be bought and streamed on Apple Music.

 

Drake’s upcoming album, “Views from the 6,” is expected to come out at some point this month, though it might also be a surprise. 

NOW WATCH: This is the single worst part of ‘Batman v Superman’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

drake music thewire-us