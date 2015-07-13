Drake impersonates Lebron James, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Oprah in wild 'Energy' video

Travis Lyles
PitchforkPitchfork

Friday was a big day for Drake. The hip-hop star released a new song with rising R&B group Majid Jordan called ‘My Love‘ — the same group that was featured on Drake’s 2013 platinum hit, “Hold On We’re Going Home.

In addition to releasing the song, Drake also went on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to announce his own new radio show, ‘OVO Sound,’ which will stream on Apple Music starting July 11 at 6 pm.

Drake also put out a music video for the song ‘Energy’ from his unannounced February mixtape ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,’ and it’s fantastic.

The video features Drake portraiting President Obama, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Lebron James and countless other celebrities. It’s hilarious and captures the true essence of Drake’s personality.

This is him impersonating Justin Bieber:

JbeibsPlay GIFBusiness Insider

Kanye West:

Verge1Play GIFVerge

Famed popstar Miley Cyrus:

VergePlay GIFVerge

NBA star Lebron James:

LebronPlay GIFBusiness Insider

And President Obama:

ObamaPlay GIFBusiness Insider

Check out the full video on Drake’s connect page via Apple Music.

