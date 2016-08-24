Drake basically invented 'Netflix and Chill' almost a decade ago on 'Degrassi'

Even if you never watched “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” you’re probably familiar with Jimmy Brooks, the basketball star at Degrassi Community School who was shot and confined to a wheelchair in season four.

That’s mostly because the Canadian actor Aubrey Graham who payed Jimmy evolved into the global rap superstar and known phrase inventor Drake.

Because you can find anything online these days, a Business Insider colleague who has been rewatching the series — gloriously preserved on YouTube — found that in season six, episode 13, little Jimmy Brooks basically invented “Netflix and chill” way back in 2007.

I’ll set the scene for you: Marco, an openly gay character on the show, is having problems with his “tall, broad-shouldered, and emotionally absent” boyfriend. Jimmy (Drake) and co are hanging out with Marco, and that’s when Jimmy has some choice advice about bringing back the spark into the relationship.

“It happens, my man, the heat cools,” Jimmy sagely says. “You just gotta chase the romance a little bit, you feel me? It’s all about the 4 C’s — candles, cooking, cologne, and chill.”

“Nobody’s immune,” he adds. “Trust me.”

You can watch Drake nail his lines below (it starts at exactly the 6:50 mark):

The 4 C’s sound a whole lot like “Netflix and chill,” the prevailing internet slang term for hooking up since the summer of 2014. As my colleague Nathan McAlone explained in 2015: “If you are going over to someone’s house to ‘Netflix and chill,’ you might be doing just that, but you are certainly also going to get busy.”

Just like “Netflix and chill,” we’re guessing Jimmy’s 4 C’s do actually involve candles, cooking, cologne, and chilling, but also a pretty cheesy early aughts hook up.



Here’s to you, wheelchair Jimmy.

