Drake's new project 'More Life' just hit No. 1 and nabbed another record

With “More Life,” Drake’s clinched his seventh consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, even though he’s technically not even calling this an album.

The 22-track project, which Drake has famously called a “playlist,” was released on March 18 and is only available digitally.

It earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the biggest week for an album since Drake’s last one, “Views,” which came out in May 2016.

According to Billboard, Drake’s seventh No. 1 album puts him at a tie for the second most in hip-hop ever, along with Kanye West and Eminem. The three are right behind Jay Z, who has 13. “More Life” also broke streaming records for Apple Music and Spotify.

Of the “More Life” sales, a record 257,000 units were driven by streaming equivalent album units, accordig to Billboard. That means Drake has beaten his own record for most debut streams of an album (he previously held it with “Views”).

It’s a sign that Drake not only continues to reign as king of streaming music, but also that his music doesn’t rely on physical sales and traditional promotion to set records.

