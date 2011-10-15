ON TOP: Drake Romances Rihanna, Beefs With Jay-Z And Conquers The Music World

Photo: Image: AP

Once upon a time, there was a half-Jewish, half-black kid from Toronto who played a wheelchair-bound jock on a seminal teenage melodrama.Then that kid started going by his middle-name, Drake, and became one of the biggest rappers alive, proving that reality’s not only stranger than fiction—it also has a better narrative arc.



It should get even better for the man formerly known as Aubrey Graham.

His new album “Take Care” drops in a month (several singles, including today’s “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj, are out already) and he’s reached radio-ubiquity.

Which means that, love him or hate him—and most people feel one way or the other—Drake’s blowing up. Watch the throne, indeed.

