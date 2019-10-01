Drake is lending his $185 million, custom plane, 'Air Drake,' to the Sacramento Kings for a preseason trip to India

John Salangsang/AP Drake.

Drake is lending his $US185 million custom plane to the Sacramento Kings for a preseason trip to India.

The plane, which is called “Air Drake,” has a bedroom, two living rooms, sofas, but apparently, no WiFi.

The Sacramento Kings will play a preseason game in Mumbai, India, this week, and to get the team there, they have received help from rapper and music mogul Drake.

According to reports, Drake is lending the team his custom plane, “Air Drake,” to fly to India. The plane is a Boeing 767 that was used to haul cargo that Drake spent $US185 million to have customised.

The plane says “Air Drake” on it and has his custom owl logo. He gave a glimpse of the inside, which reportedly has a bedroom and two living rooms, on Instagram shortly after buying it.

via @champagnepapi/Instagram The inside of Air Drake.

The Kings said in a statement: “Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalised an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff.”

Several Kings players expressed their excitement to fly in the plane to reporters. However, Kings guard Buddy Hield expressed some concern that there is no WiFi on the plane. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said it will be the longest flight of his life and that he’ll need help figuring out what to do for an entire day.

