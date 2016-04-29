Drake hinted he might have an album with Kanye West coming

Drake barely got his new album, “Views,” out of the gates before he touched on another long-rumoured project.

During his interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday night to premiere his latest, Drake confirmed that, yes, he and Kanye West have toyed with the idea of making a collaborative album together.

“We had plans,” Drake told Lowe on Apple’s Beats 1 radio. “We were supposed to do a mixtape together or an album together. Maybe we’ll get that done.”

Given that Drake and Kanye are arguably the two biggest names in rap at the moment, and given the rapturous reaction to Kanye and Jay Z’s “Watch the Throne,” you’d think it might be one of the biggest things either artist has ever done.

Drake talked about the fact that Kanye and he are neighbours in Calabasas, California, and frequently hang out and sometimes create music together. Drake once dissed Kanye’s pool for being smaller than his, but it seems like they have gotten over that.

