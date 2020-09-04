Drake 'calls in a favour,' enlists Justin Bieber to shoot 'POPSTAR' music video for DJ Khaled

Jacob Sarkisian
@DJ Khaled YouTubeJustin Bieber stars in the ‘Popstar’ music video in place of Drake.
  • DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the music video for their new single “POPSTAR,” featuring Justin Bieber – though Bieber doesn’t sing on the track.
  • At the beginning of the video, Drake watches a dozen chaotic video messages from Drake asking him to shoot a music video for the song.
  • DJ Khaled says: ‘We have to shoot the ‘POPSTAR’ video … I know the boarders closed, they won’t let me in the country, what do you want me to do? The song is too big. We have to shoot the video.”
  • A bewildered Drake says: “I already gave him the songs, and now he wants a video, and I can’t do a video … I’m gonna have to call in a favour.”
  • The music video then switches to Justin Bieber waking up in a house full of party people and lip-syncing the song while living a life of excess.
  • The music video ends with Bieber waking up at home next to his wife Hailey Bieber, telling her: “I had a crazy dream, Drake asked me to be in a video.”
  • Watch the full music video below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

