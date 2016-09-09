A suspect has been arrested for stealing $3 million in jewellery from Drake's tour bus

Drake can rest easy knowing police have recovered what was stolen from his bus.

Police arrested a suspect in the robbery of $3 million worth of jewels from a tour bus used by Drake and DJ Future the Prince, the Associated Press reports. And they found the stolen goods.

Police say they identified the suspect on security footage at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, where Drake and Future the Prince were performing.

Travion King, 21, was booked on a burglary charge, and police learned that he had already been arrested for alleged tresspassing.

Police did not say who owned the jewellery, but confirmed it’s not Drake’s.

As the AP previously reported, Sgt. Vince Lewis said the theft occurred Tuesday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper and Future are in the middle of their “Summer Sixteen” concert tour.

