Drake was the most popular artist on Spotify this year

On Spotify, the year belongs to Drake.

Mr. “Hotline Bling” himself was the music service’s top artist in 2015 with 1.8 billion streams, according to numbers shared by Spotify on Tuesday.

Rihanna was the year’s most streamed female artist, even though she didn’t release a new album this year.

While he didn’t make the top five artists list on Spotify in 2015, Justin Bieber set a new record for the most streams in a single day with 36 million streams on November 13, the day of his “Purpose” album release.

Some other stats from Spotify’s 2015 review:

The Weeknd’s “Beauty Behind The Madness” was the most streamed album of the year with 60 million listeners.

Drake’s unexpected mixtape “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” was the second most streamed album.

“Lean On” by Major Lazer is the most streamed song in the history of Spotify with over 540 million streams in 2015.

There are 2 billion playlists on Spotify, and the most popular one is “Today’s Top Hits.”

Here are the top five artists on Spotify in the U.S.

Drake The Weeknd Kanye West Ed Sheeran Eminem

And the top five tracks in the U.S.

Trap Queen — Fetty Wap The Hills — The Weeknd Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) — The Weeknd Uptown Funk — Mark Ronson Lean On (feat. MØ & DJ Snake) — Major Lazer

