Drake is about to release America's next big hit -- here's why it's going to skyrocket

Drake is no stranger to going big.

This past February, the Toronto-based rapper tied the Beatles for the most records simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 — 14 of them — 10 of which were from one album.

That number put Drake’s grand total at 85 hits, placing him 5th of all time.

Since then, he’s done nothing but win.

His most recent project became the first million-selling album of 2015, he won the rap battle of the year, and has a radio station playing only his music.

Now the stage is set for Drake to go even bigger.

Last month, while in the midst of a beef with rapper Meek Mill, Drake released a song called “Hotline Bling” on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.

The song — which has only had minimal exposure via SoundCloud, streaming services, and iTunes — has already climbed to the No. 34 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 in less than a month. It moved up 23 spots just last week.

Now there are reports that Drake plans to make a radio push for the song, a move that would no doubt catapult “Hotline Bling” to the top of the charts in short order — especially since mainstream radio listeners most likely haven’t heard it yet.

The song has all the ingredients of a smash radio hit. Its catchy beat and lyrics set it up for great success. And, of course, Drake’s stock is up at the moment, so that amplifies just about any move the artist makes.

What’s more, the song sounds like the “old” Drake. Unlike material the rapper has released recently, “Hotline Bling” is a relaxed tune; a minimalist, mid-tempo track that features just singing, much like Drake’s hit 2013 single, “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

Though there has yet to be a radio release, “Hotline Bling” has gotten tons of love on Twitter:

hotline bling is soo freaking catchy and it’s impossible to not sing along or tweet the lyrics !!!!!

— sam ˘◡˘ (@sunfIxwers) August 25, 2015

Hotline Bling is Marvin’s Room on steroids.

— Holden Caulfield (@thisisrory) August 23, 2015

hotline bling is so good

— wajed (@surpassable) August 22, 2015

Though there is no official word about when the song will hit the radio, it was recently removed from SoundCloud, which makes the jump seem fairly imminent. There’s also no official word whether or not “Hotline Bling” will be part of Drake’s upcoming album, “Views From The 6.” But, perhaps that speaks to just how good he actually is.

You can stream the song via Spotify below:

