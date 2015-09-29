Drake just did something only 4 artists have done in history

Ap Images What a Time To Be Alive.

Drake has had quite the year. He released a collaborative mixtape with Future and the hip-hop mogul now has had 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 since the start of his career just six years ago. If you’re keeping count, that’s roughly 16 songs per year.

The Toronto-based rapper was at 92 songs before his mixtape dropped last Sunday, but an astounding 8 of 11 songs topped the charts. According to Billboard, only four people/groups have done that since 1958 when they first started keeping track.

The Glee cast has had the most singles top the Billboard Hot 100 (207), followed by Lil Wayne (127), Elvis Presley (108), then Drake.

The mixtape titled “What a Time to Be Alive” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Drake’s second album able to make that claim this year.

Drake’s song “Hotline Bling” is also up to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart. The song isn’t part of his new mixtape.

So far, 2015 has been the year of Drake and if his rumoured album “Views From The 6” drops later this year, his dominance could continue.

