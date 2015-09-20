Drake is going to release a joint album with another rapper, and it could be huge

Drake confirmed at a concert Friday night that he’s collaborating on a mixtape with the rapper Future, Music Times reports.

The release has been speculated for many weeks on social media, but no formal announcement was ever made. Not only did Drake confirm the mixtape, but he said it would be releasing before his highly anticipating album “Views From the 6.”

The “Nothing Was the Same” rapper shared the news at the Midtown Music festival in Atlanta. Drake reportedly ended the song “Back to Back” with the lyrics: “Took a break from Views now it’s back to that, and me and Future got a tape before that.”

Though Drake offered no formal release date, he did say “Sunday will be madness.”

Anticipation for the album began weeks ago when one of Drake’s running mates OBO Brien put this photo on Instagram but quickly deleted it:

Radio DJ Ebro Darden then officially confirmed the tape existed on twitter:

#FBGOVO is very real.Confirmed.

— Blame Ebro el Viejo (@oldmanebro) September 16, 2015

But both artists were quiet from the beginning. They did however hint at the collaboration on Instagram, posting pictures of each other hanging out or in the studio:





This year has been massive year for both rappers. Drake’s first release of the year “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” was not announced and eclipsed the million copies sold mark in August. Future’s most recent album, “Dirty Sprite 2,” which was released in July, got rave reviews and had quite a bit of success across the board.

Every major album Drake has released has eventually gone platinum, so one could only imagine the success a joint album with another one of music’s biggest stars could have.

Drake has referenced his upcoming solo album “Views From the 6” multiple times to the media, and has been working on it for most of the year. If his mixtape with Future comes before that, one can only guess it to be fairly imminent.

Until then, the music world will continue to sit on their computers and keep refreshing the screen.

