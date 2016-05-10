Drake just scored his first No. 1 song, the 'biggest moment' of his career yet

Drake has come close before, but he just clinched his first No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist.

The rapper and singer hit the chart position with “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla, off his new album “Views,” also the No. 1 album on Billboard’s charts.

Drake has been on the top 10 song list a number of times, and he just missed No. 1 previously with “Hotline Bling.” Its chart position suffered thanks to his exclusive deal with Apple Music.

The musician has also had No. 1 collaborations with Rihanna on her tracks “Work” and “What’s My Name?”

Drake previously said that getting his first No. 1 song would be “the biggest moment of my career to date.”

He also just set another record by being the first artist to ever have 20 songs simultaneously on the Hot 1oo.

Looks like he has plenty more “Views” celebrating to do.

