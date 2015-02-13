Drake dropped a surprise album on iTunes overnight

Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin Drake performs at Barclays Center in New York City.

Rapper Drake released a surprise album on iTunes Thursday night, announcing the move on Twitter at about 11 p.m.

The album, called “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” has 17 tracks, some of which hit the internet prior to the full album’s release.

Here’s the tweet from Drake announcing the album:

It’s unclear if this is the album Drake has been working on and planning to release this year, or if it’s a mixtape that will precede another album, thought to be called “Views From The 6.”

The album is for sale on iTunes for $US12.99.

Drake released a short film on Thursday that led to speculation that the album was on its way, according to The Wrap.

Beyonce pulled a similar stunt in 2013 when she released a self-titled album unexpectedly. Her album shot to No. 1 immediately after its release, The Wrap notes.

