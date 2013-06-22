Security Wouldn't Let Drake Into The Miami Heat Locker Room Last Night

Drake may be one of the most famous rappers alive and a friend of the Miami Heat, but he still wasn’t getting into the locker room after his team won the championship last night.



The rapper tried to get into the locker room to celebrate with the team, but security denied him saying only media was allowed. To that, Drake responded “I am media,” but they still didn’t let him in.

Here’s video from ESPN 106.3:

Of course soon after this, Drake was rapping on stage at a club called Story in Miami, and LeBron was next to him eating pizza:

