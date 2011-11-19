Drake Is The Only Person Who Thinks People Want Kevin Durant To Fail

The drop of Drake’s sophomore album, “Take Care,” – projected to sell over 700,000 copies in its first week – has thrust the divisive star squarely back in the arena of public opinion.



Album sales prove he’s wildly popular. But a Ludacris dis track also illustrates his detractors.

Which is just fine by Drake, who compares himself to a particular NBA star:

“I would liken myself to Kevin Durant just based off the fact I think Kevin Durant is somebody who people want him so bad to fall or mess up, but he just consistently delivers,” Drake told Rolling Stone.

The “consistently delivers” part makes sense. Durant led the NBA in scoring last season and played a major role in winning a gold medal for his country.

But who wants him to mess up “so bad?”

Durant is considered a likable, humble star that received praise for announcing his contract extension – not with an ESPN special – but on Twitter. Maybe Sooners fans dislike him. Of course, they are all probably Thunder fans. There was the whole “what’s he got in that backpack” playoff quandary. But it ends there.

Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Even Chris Bosh.

Those are NBA players many people would like to see fail.

And that’s what Drake just did with this comparison.

