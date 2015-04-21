People were outraged that Nicki Minaj came out during Drake's Coachella weekend 2 set instead of Madonna

The people of Coachella weekend two got the short end of the stick when it came to Drake’s closing performance Sunday night.

While weekend one festival-goers got to witness Madonna take the stage and surprise Drake with the makeout session (and subsequent reaction) heard ’round the world…

DRAKE MADONNA KISS GIFPlay GIFYouTube/Coachella

Madonna didn’t return to the stage for Drake’s performance the following Sunday night. Instead, Nicki Minaj was the much-hyped surprise guest.

Except that Minaj didn’t perform, or speak, or makeout with Drake.

She simply took the stage for a few moments during Drake’s “Truffle Butter,” on which she is featured, hugged her friend, blew a kiss to the crowd, and then was gone as quickly as she arrived.

Nicki Minaj coachella kiss GIFPlay GIFTMZ.com

The crowd, who had been anticipating a big surprise guest performance, was 
not 
pleased.

 

 

Minaj also made a brief, surprise cameo across the fields during David Guetta’s opposing performance to promote their new single “Hey Mama.” But instead of performing it, Minaj lip synced a verse, blew another kiss, and that was it.

Beyoncé was also backstage during Guetta’s set, but didn’t take the stage.

Guetta tweeted after his performance:

Kanye West also made a few surprise appearances during Coachella’s second weekend, and he even performed.

First, the rapper took the stage with The Weekend:

Then, West surprised fans during Belgium singer Stromae’s set, together performing the remix to “Alors On Danse.”

  

