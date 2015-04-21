People were outraged that Nicki Minaj came out during Drake's Coachella weekend 2 set instead of Madonna

The people of Coachella weekend two got the short end of the stick when it came to Drake’s closing performance Sunday night.

While weekend one festival-goers got to witness Madonna take the stage and surprise Drake with the makeout session (and subsequent reaction) heard ’round the world…

Madonna didn’t return to the stage for Drake’s performance the following Sunday night. Instead, Nicki Minaj was the much-hyped surprise guest.

The thirst was real for Drake when Nicki Minaj graced the stage last night at Coachella http://t.co/yu3F7RBxlL pic.twitter.com/tBf2ljrS1k

— Confusion (@PigsAndPlans) April 20, 2015

Except that Minaj didn’t perform, or speak, or makeout with Drake.

She simply took the stage for a few moments during Drake’s “Truffle Butter,” on which she is featured, hugged her friend, blew a kiss to the crowd, and then was gone as quickly as she arrived.

The crowd, who had been anticipating a big surprise guest performance, was

not

pleased.

Drake brings out Nicki Minaj and intros her and she doesn’t perform. People are booing as they leave @coachella

— John Hickey (@johnnyjhickey) April 20, 2015

Drake brought out NICKI MINAJ and she didn’t even PERFORM she walked on and then off like um what

— Kristee Vetter (@kristeevetter) April 20, 2015

That was odd @NICKIMINAJ came out, hugged @Drake & left w/out “Truffle Butter” verse. @coachella My photos did not turn out sorry

— Inland Empire Music (@IEMusicNow) April 20, 2015

Minaj also made a brief, surprise cameo across the fields during David Guetta’s opposing performance to promote their new single “Hey Mama.” But instead of performing it, Minaj lip synced a verse, blew another kiss, and that was it.

Beyoncé was also backstage during Guetta’s set, but didn’t take the stage.

Guetta tweeted after his performance:

Omg !!!! Thank you so much to @Beyoncé and @nickiminaj for coming to see me on stage coachella !!!!!… https://t.co/WxBacpjEq8

— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2015

Thanks a million times to @nickiminaj for coming on stage when I played our new record hey mama… https://t.co/S1zmMkDy0a

— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2015

Kanye West also made a few surprise appearances during Coachella’s second weekend, and he even performed.

First, the rapper took the stage with The Weekend:

Mr. @KanyeWest surprised #Coachella fans by joining @TheWeeknd on a track and then performing:1) I Don’t Like2) Black Skinhead3) All Day

— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) April 19, 2015

The Weeknd brought out Kanye West at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/5dKpJ9b74V

— Complex UK (@complex_uk) April 19, 2015

Then, West surprised fans during Belgium singer Stromae’s set, together performing the remix to “Alors On Danse.”

(VIDEO) Kanye came out and Jammed with Stromae Last night At #Coachella2015 https://t.co/b3nU5KUIdH

— Kanye West News (@kanyewestnews) April 20, 2015

