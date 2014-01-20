Black And Jewish Drake Celebrates His Bar Mitzvah In 'SNL' Monologue

Rapper Drake acted as both the host and musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

He kicked off the show by stating some fun, true facts about himself in the opening monologue:

He has a white, Jewish mother and black father

He’s Canadian and grew up in Toronto

He used to go by his real name, Aubrey Graham, and starred in the teen drama “Degrassi”

He coined the term “YOLO,” and apologized for it

Drake then went on to a flashback of his Bar Mitzvah, with appearances from his relatives as stereotypical Jews and blacks. New black, female cast member Sasheer Zamata played his aunt in her “SNL” debut, saying “Mazel tov!”

Drake then performed a rap song talking about his black and Jewish roots, “celebrating Hanukkah and dating Rihanna-ka.” Watch the funny opener below:

