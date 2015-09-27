Here's Drake's new $600,000 car he rapped about on his new album

On Sunday, Drake surprised the world by releasing a collaborative mixtape with rapper Future titled “What a Time to Be Alive.”

The album features 11 songs and has gotten a fairly good reception on social media.

On the album, both Drake and Future talk about everything going on in their lives — from lavish strip club escapades, to the tons of money they have.

The last song on the project titled “30 for 30 Freestyle” is the only song that features a solo Drake. On the track, Drake mentions the car he recently bought: a Mercedes Maybach Pullman.

“I just got the Mercedes Pullman, you n—– never heard of it, you gotta hit up Google,” Drake raps.

So, we took his suggestion and googled his ride. This car really is something special.

But Drake can easily afford it. He's reportedly worth somewhere around $100 million. YouTube Drake Source The size of the car is great for Drake, since he's always rolling up to places with his posse. What's all that girth without power? There's a twin-turbo V12 engine with 523 horsepower to get things going. YouTube There's more than enough room inside to stretch out. The Pullman's four passengers can sit facing each other with a powered partition that separates them from the driver. The interior is drenched in leather. AP Images Here's another view of the interior, and it's silky smooth leather. AP Images The car has a state-of-the-art 3D surround sound system made by the legendary German audio company, Burmeister. Perfect for a musician of Drake's calibre. AP Images Here's a new Pullman next to an older model. The Pullman is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2015. Mercedes-Benz first started offering the model in 1965. Mercedes-Benz Who knows what Drake will buy next. Whatever he chooses, 'What a Time To Be Alive' is expected to sell 500,000 copies in the first week, so he'll have plenty more cash to play with. Ap Images What a Time To Be Alive.

