Drake had a star-studded birthday party, and Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and John Mayer were all there

There was no shortage of A-list guests at the 30th birthday party of Drake.

The rapper celebrated his milestone birthday in Los Angeles on Sunday, and those in attendance included Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and John Mayer, People reports.

That’s surprising, given that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have been noted rivals in the past — Swift’s “Bad Blood” is reportedly about the other pop star. They have also both dated Mayer.

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and John Mayer were all at Drake’s 30th birthday party tonight. pic.twitter.com/IdqnwAwI4c

— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) October 24, 2016

Drake had 150 friends and family at the bash, and Swift brought a posse that included model Karlie Kloss and the sisters who make up the band Haim, according to People’s sources.

Other notable attendees included Jamie Foxx and Zoe Kravitz. Close Drake collaborator Rihanna was, however, noticeably absent.

