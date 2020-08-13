Drake Bell has denied allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend on TikTok

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Melissa Lingafelt and Drake Bell at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2007.

Drake Bell has denied accusations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

Lingafelt posted a series of TikToks on Wednesday night that detailed alleged emotional and physical abuse from Bell 10 years ago.

Lingafelt claimed in her first video that Bell would verbally abuse her when they lived together, and that he then turned violent. She detailed one incident where she said he pulled her down the stairs.

She also posted several messages from other women with similar allegations about Bell’s behaviour, including a conversation between her and another of Bell’s exes, Paydin LoPachin.

Bell denied the accusations in a statement made via his representative to Variety, saying: “I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video.”

Drake Bell, a musician who rose to fame on the Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh,” has denied allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt in a series of TikToks on Wednesday night.

In a statement to Variety made through a representative, Bell said he was pursuing legal action.

“I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video,” the statement reads. “As our relationship ended – more than a decade ago – we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it.”

In her first video, Lingafelt spoke about her relationship with Bell, which ended 10 years ago, saying that she was victim to “the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine,” which she said included hitting, throwing, and being dragged down stairs.

“First, I would like to start out with saying I don’t really care if anyone believes me as this is my story and my life and something I went through,” she said in the video’s narration. “It wasn’t until recently that I actually realised that abuse is something that all women have to go through. When I started dating Drake, I was 16. I was home-schooled, I moved in with him, I was singing. It wasn’t until about a year when the verbal abuse started.”

She detailed one incident where she said Bell dragged her down the stairs in their shared home in Los Feliz, calling it the “pinnacle.”

“My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this,” she said, adding: “I don’t even want to get into the underage girls thing. I mean I will, but I’m scared.”

@jimiono This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, andthat no one has to go through what I did. ##2020survivor loriginal sound – jimiono

Lingafelt also shared private messages between her and other women with similar allegations about Bell’s behaviour. One friend,who Lingafelt describes as a witness, said she remembered the fights and the cops being called. Other messages suggest Bell was predatory towards underage girls – allegations he has yet to respond to.

One TikTok shows a conversation between Lingafelt and another of Bell’s ex-girlfriends, Paydin LoPachin.

“I was Drake’s girlfriend for 5 years after you,” the message starts. “I will stand by your side and back you up as I went through the same horrible verbal, physical, and mental abuse.”

In his statement to Variety, Bell said that Lingafelt also reached out to him for financial support during a tough time last year.

“I do not know if today’s behaviour is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention,” the statement continued. “But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”

Insider has reached out to representatives for Bell for further comment.

Anyone affected by abuse and in need of support can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Advocates are available 24/7 and additionally reachable by texting LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or via live chat on thehotline.org.

