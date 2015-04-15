Drake is doing damage control after publicly insulting Madonna at Coachella

It was the kiss heard ’round the world when Madonna surprised Drake with an intense makeout session during his closing set at Coachella on Sunday.
But Drake’s look of disgust probably wasn’t the reaction Madonna was going for.
After the kiss, a shocked Drake said to the massive crowd:”What the f–k just happened?”
But just one day after the incident, Drake is already doing damage control for his reaction.
The rapper posted a photo of the makeout to his Instagram with the caption:
“Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel 100 about that forever. Thank you @madonna”
He also posted another photo of the incident, writing: “Moments to write home about.”
Madonna, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to feel too bad about the situation, posting the same photo to her own Instagram, with the caption: “No caption necessary ………[email protected] #bestnight #bigasmadonna #bitchimmadonna.”
She followed it up with:
“And not now……….. Not ever! #unapolgeticbitch”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.