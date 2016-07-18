Drake wrote an adorable apology letter to his mum for spending too much money on eBay

Photo by Kevin Winter INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Rapper Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California.

In 2006, a young Aubrey Drake Graham spent too much money on eBay. He promptly apologised to his mother in an adorable handwritten note, which Drizzy just shared with us on Instagram.

Drake said he’s cancelling his WireImage Subscription — a service that provides high-quality celebrity photos — and said he’d pay his mum back. It’s not really clear what Drake needed an expensive celebrity photo subscription service for back then, but it’s clear that whatever he spent on it, it’s more than he planned. That led to Drake readjusting his spending habits.



At the time, he was on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and was releasing his first mixtape, “Room for Improvement.” He probably calls his mum “Your biz partner” because she managed his money when he was 19, and doled out what he needed to produce the mixtape. Anyway, as he says “Def come a long way and it’s safe to say I most likely settled this debt.”

As Jezebel notes, if Drake did indeed write this letter himself (as opposed to outsourcing the task to his sister), and did indeed write the words on the album art of “If Youre Reading This Its Too Late,” then his handwriting has changed quite a lot over eight years.

