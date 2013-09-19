Rappers Drake And The Game Donate $US20,000 For Funerals Of 5 Kids Who Died In Ohio Housefire

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Drake and his friend The Game were on the phone when hearing about the Ohio tragedy. They later pledged $US20,000 to cover funeral costs.

Rappers Drake and The Game are teaming up to

cover the funeral costsfor a man and five children they never met.

Anna Angel was working her shift at Burger King on Sunday when a fire ripped through the family’s mobile home in Ohio, killing her boyfriend and five young children.

The rappers posted a photo of the family to their Instagram accounts, pledging to donate $10,000 apiece to help the grieving mother cover the costs of burying her partner and kids.

Producers of The Game’s TV show are donating an additional $US2,500.

The Game explained on his Instagram account:

I can deal with a lot of things but people losing their children is something that kills me every time. I cannot imagine the feeling she had at that moment & when I 1st read this story yesterday I just happened to be on the phone with DRAKE @champagnepapi & told him about it so he offered to help alongside me.

The Game, who recently pledged $US1 million to The Robin Hood Project, also donated $US10,000 to help out with another funeral after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed in front of her home earlier this month.

Drake later posted about the situation, saying: “What [The Game] is doing will never be forgotten. Honored to be able to help people along side my brother.”

