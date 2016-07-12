Drake and Rihanna mourn a 14-year-old fan who died of cancer

In March, Drake and Rihanna met a fan through the Make-A-Wish foundation at a show in Miami. The 14-year-old fan, Megan Flores, was battling cancer at the time.

Drake was so moved by their encounter that he dedicated his album “Views” to Flores upon its release in April, writing in the liner notes, “This body of work is dedicated to Megan Flores. I pray for your well-being every day.”

On Sunday, Flores passed away after succumbing to progressive metastasic sarcoma, and Drake and Rihanna both took to Instagram to pay tribute to her.

In his post, Drake posted a Snapchat picture of Flores with a caption that read, “Rest in peace my angel. I know heaven is celebrating today.”



Rihanna reposted one of Flores’ Instagram posts from April with the three of them pictured together. Rihanna’s caption read, “I had the pleasure of meeting an angel on earth! … She’s inspired me so much with her strength and her perspective on life! So fearless and kind! It’s heavy news that I can’t slide in your DMs anymore like I used to!!”



Here’s footage of one of Drake’s heartwarming encounter with Flores in April:



