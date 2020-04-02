THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Drake and Josh’ 17 years later

Drake Bell began working on television years before “Drake and Josh.”

Drake Bell entered the Hollywood scene in 1994 at 7 years old when he appeared on an episode of ABC’s “Home Improvement.”

He continued to appear on other shows, such as ABC’s “The Drew Carey Show” and NBC’s “Seinfeld.” Bell was also in movies like “Jerry Maguire” (1996) and “High Fidelity” (2000).

The actor started gaining more attention on Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” from 1999 to 2002. Two years later, the network gave him a starring role on “Drake and Josh” as Drake Parker.

While filming “Drake and Josh,” Bell starred alongside costar Miranda Cosgrove in “Yours, Mine, and Ours” (2005).

Like his character on “Drake and Josh,” Bell is also a musician. He released his first two albums, “Telegraph” and “It’s Only Time,” while filming the show.