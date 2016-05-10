Drake's new album just broke a streaming record

Songs from Drake’s new album “Views” were streamed over 245.1 million times in its first week — a new record, according to Billboard.

The previous record was held by Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” which racked up 115.2 million streams in its first week.

The streams, combined with traditional album sales, helped Drake top the Billboard album charts for the sixth time in a row, and made “Views” the best-selling album by a male artist since Justin Timberlake’s album “The 20/20 Experience.”

“Views” is currently the best selling album of 2016 with 1.04 million equivalent album sales, and has had the best week of album sales since Adele’s “25” which sold 1.19 million times during its fifth week of release.

Streaming is becoming an ever greater force in the music industry, just three months ago Kanye West’s album “The Life of Pablo” became the first album to top the charts largely because of streaming sales. “Views” may hold the record for right now, but it may not for long.

